LETTER: Impressed with Woodbury County Attorney P.J. Jennings

Letters to the Editor

With early voting beginning on Oct 19, we should start thinking about our selections for our Woodbury County seats. One of the selections is for county attorney.

With his 16-year record, P.J. Jennings, our current county attorney, is an experienced prosecutor. He has the longest child sex abuse sentencing in county history: 100 years with a 70 mandatory-year minimum.

He has proved to be an excellent partner with law enforcement on new strategies to address violent crime. He has a reputation to combat crime, but he also helps struggling people by providing opportunities for legal access to driver’s license and registration. He said, “It gives folks who owe money for fines and court costs the ability to make payments so they can renew their licenses and registrations.” It prevents new arrests with charges and more money owed.

I met him at the Woodbury County Fair and was impressed with his professionalism and friendliness. I endorse P.J. Jennings for county attorney and hope you consider him as well. -- Lori Berning, Anthon, Iowa

