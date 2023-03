In regards to the two Mini Editorials this week, I would like to know who took the poll?

Whom did they poll? Was the poll skewed to one side? Who sponsored the poll? Were people who directly benefit from objecting to school choice over polled? You know you can make a poll say anything you want depending on who you poll and how the question was asked. That is why I don't believe any poll. JoLaine Noreen, Sioux City