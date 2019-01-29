Our party is right and your party is: a) wrong b) stupid c) inept d) uninformed e) lying f) any and/or all of the above.
Our candidate is righteous and yours is: a) wrong b) stupid c) inept d) uninformed e) lying f) any and/or all of the above.
The point is you can select most any topic and the "talking points" begin to take a familiar shape and each side stands firm in their beliefs.
Generally speaking, standing firm in your beliefs is a good thing ... unless you happen to be standing firm on less than solid ground. Regardless of your political affiliation, all too often our representatives are speaking/acting on what they want to believe is true rather than what they know is true. Any conversation that begins with terminology akin to "if true" should end immediately as every word after is nothing more than that person's speculation. Unfortunately, in today's world speculation is often confused by many people as "news" or, even worse, "truth."
I suggest that our elected officials and those covering them should pass what some call the "mirror test." Present their product to the person in the mirror and repeat it to the public only when the person in the mirror absolutely knows (and is not simply convinced) it to be true and can back it up with sustainable proof.
I believe "middle ground" in tough situations is more easily found when opposing sides deal in truth rather than belief. Using this test to the "nth" degree would help our congressional lawmakers come to some fairly easy conclusions and set up the necessary dialogue points to create some much needed changes, which is basically what we elected them to do. Please, enforce current law as written and legislate the necessary changes that the passage of time and technology require. Failure to enforce laws while arguing the virtues of changing them is (if you're being honest) criminal.
To all in Congress, please honor the oath you took and get to work. - Keith Pease, Sioux City