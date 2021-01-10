LETTER: In support of Biden's State, Defense nominees

I may be unique amongst the readers in Northwest Iowa because I have worked with some of the incoming Biden administration cabinet selectees.

Firstly, my relationship with Mr. Tony Blinken, the proposed Secretary of State, formed when we traveled through Africa and Europe as part of a U.S. delegation. He represented the State Department and I was the DoD person. The bottom-line up front is that Tony Blinken is 1) Smart; 2) Practical; 3) Organized and prepared; and 4) A centrist in policy-shaping measures. He will represent our Nation admirably and in ensuring worldwide conflicts are minimized, humanitarian outreach equates to Iowa values, and that the U.S. remains a beacon for other nations.

I also know Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Biden-designate for the United Nations, who sat the African Affairs desk when I commanded forces in Africa. When our country does things well between USAID, Department of State, and DoD -- the 3-Ds of Development, Diplomacy, and Defense-- our allies are winners, and adversaries are minimized. She was that perfect partner at State: knowledgeable, grounded in regional history and today's dynamics, and brave. Yes, brave. She has my unbounded support.

President-elect Biden's choice for Secretary of Defense is Gen. Lloyd Austin, an Army officer whose career interweaved and surpassed mine. He is what we need to get DoD heading fair, as we say in Navy parlance. Steady, inventive, and industrious, Iowan's sons and daughters in service to this nation will enjoy his leadership. -- Vice Admiral Michael Franken, USN (ret), Sioux City

