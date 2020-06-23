LETTER: In support of local police department
LETTER: In support of local police department

Letters to the Editor

In view of the tragic situations involving police in several cities in our country, I think we Sioux Cityans should thank God for the police department that we are blessed to have.

I have had at least three recent personal interactions with four different patrol officers. Each situation was handled competently, resourcefully and very professionally.

Our support can only make them even better. Sister Grace Ann Witte, Sioux City

