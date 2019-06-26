I was a child born before life-saving vaccines, and I survived polio, but my body didn't do so well. When the polo vaccine was introduced, I took our three children 25 miles to the city where the vaccine was being distributed. My kids were not going to suffer as I did or as some of my friends did who died in iron lungs in Sioux City hospitals.
When our president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, contracted polio, he tried to help so many who were crippled by the disease. He was in a wheelchair the rest of his life, but he tried to stand when in public.
Anyone who has children is guilty of child abuse if they refuse their child any vaccine that prevents suffering or death. When your child can't breathe from polio, or dies from measles, will you accept the blame? Mabel Huldeen, Sioux City