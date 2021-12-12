LETTER: In tears at the depravity of human evil by SUV driver

As we know, a man with a 50-page rap sheet over 22 years out on $1,000 bail despite his umpteenth active arrest warrant (exercising his "criminal privilege" granted by leftist justice reformers) ran over 60+ parade marchers with his SUV.

Several children are dead or in critical condition. One of them, Jessalyn, is an 11-year-old girl. According to the family, she has 3 fractures on her pelvis, a fractured skull, a lacerated liver, lung contusions, intestinal damage, and her left kidney was ripped from the artery. She has received multiple bags of blood and platelets, and as I write this, is currently on a ventilator.

She woke up Nov. 22 and told doctors, "just glue me back together."

A friend of the mother wrote: "Only a child could reference themselves as a little doll in this situation. The innocence of a young girl. Due to her injuries the medical team sedated her again to keep her calm and let her body heal."

I sit in tears at the depravity of human evil and as I think about the beautiful innocence of my own two little girls.

Black Lives Matter activist Vaun Mayes says that, due to anger over the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial, "It sounds possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas parade."

How can a good God send people to hell?

Exactly how can a good God not?

Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. -- Matthew Ung, Sioux City

