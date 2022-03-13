 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Inconsistency in labeling liberals, conservatives

Letters to the Editor

In 2011, I attended a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce event that hosted left-wing commentator Juan Williams. The Journal headline at the time read, "Fox commentator highlights Chamber annual dinner." Many conservatives held their noses but listened.

On Saturday, our Woodbury County Sheriff hosted a constitutional conservative, but the Journal headline a week ago read, "Sheriff hosts right-wing figure" and goes on to describe how many people find this inappropriate.

This is yet another example of how those on the left believe that free speech is only appropriate when it benefits their agenda.--  Mike Hanlon, Sioux City

