LETTER: Inconsistent reporting by national media
LETTER: Inconsistent reporting by national media

Letters to the Editor

The last few days the 3 major networks, CNBC, CNN, etc. have focused on the protests in D.C., labeling them as riots, while barely touching on the last 6 months of what they declared peaceful protests in 4 major cities. That included police cars burned, businesses looted & burned, violent attacks on elected officials and an entire neighborhood kidnapped for months. But that was ok because it was just a neighborhood celebration.

Welcome to socialist propaganda America. Trust that it will do nothing but get worse! - Jon Lageschulte, Storm Lake, Iowa

