LETTER: Increasing ratios for child care in Iowa would be unsafe

As a parent, former child care provider and advocate with Save the Children Action Network, I strongly oppose Senate Study Bill 3065, which was considered in subcommittee last week. The study bill would increase the ratios between children and childcare staff.
I am against increasing ratios in order to increase child care slots and believe it is more likely to cause unsafe situations for our children. Children wouldn't get enough quality time with caretakers. While it may increase enrollment, it also means more chances of not being properly supervised, which is very unsafe. This is the last thing parents need to think about when they're trying to go back to work. Aside from that, our caretakers and teachers are already dealing with so much by being stressed out, overworked, underpaid, possibly undertrained and dealing with the pandemic. It's hard enough to get people to work in this line of work, but to have quality teachers and caretakers get burnt out or overwhelmed by even more children with less help will only make the childcare crisis worse.
Short term, some may think this will help with shortages, but we need long term investments in our childcare facilities, educating our providers and ensuring good quality care. It really comes down to quality vs quantity and the truth is, we need both. -- Kashana Gohl, Sioux City