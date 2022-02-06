LETTER: Increasing ratios for child care in Iowa would be unsafe

I am against increasing ratios in order to increase child care slots and believe it is more likely to cause unsafe situations for our children. Children wouldn't get enough quality time with caretakers. While it may increase enrollment, it also means more chances of not being properly supervised, which is very unsafe. This is the last thing parents need to think about when they're trying to go back to work. Aside from that, our caretakers and teachers are already dealing with so much by being stressed out, overworked, underpaid, possibly undertrained and dealing with the pandemic. It's hard enough to get people to work in this line of work, but to have quality teachers and caretakers get burnt out or overwhelmed by even more children with less help will only make the childcare crisis worse.