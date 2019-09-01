Are we creating avian killing fields in Dickinson County, Iowa? Should we look at our new wind farms as an environmental melanoma — small, almost unnoticed, at first, but over time a raging killer of bats, and migrating birds, ranging from song birds, to waterfowl, to hummingbirds to raptors? Should we be blinded by the industrial shibboleth that wind farms kill less birds than coal-fired or nuclear-powered plants? Should we be concerned with environmentally dangerous wind turbines sitting right next to rainwater basins, set aside for waterfowl reproduction and nesting areas — for both the Iowa DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service? Should we be concerned that this environmental melanoma is spreading from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada, encompassing all migratory patterns - seasonal, longitudinal, altitudinal, loop, nomadic, irruptive, dispersal, leap frog, reverse and drift?
Will we be caught again with the paradox of the industrial lie — that we remain silent, allowing this melanoma to bring many bird and bat species to the brink of extinction? Bill Murphy, Okoboji, Iowa