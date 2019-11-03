In order to keep costs low, contracts for road construction in Sioux City give the contractor sole responsibility to set the schedule. Sounds good, right? However, this leaves no room for even a feeble attempt to require the contractor to be aware of collateral damage to businesses along the way.
An example: I believe that improvements to a short block of Pierce Street at 18th took far too long to complete. I drove by several times and saw that there was not a single construction person working. I have friends with locally owned shops in the 1900 block of Pierce Street. I don't believe that any of them are independently wealthy, so a significant loss of business for an extended period of time is a big deal.
Meanwhile, our City Council uses part of its infinite pool of money to invest millions so that an out-of-town corporation can build a Marriott that we don't need. That's just messed up. I sent messages to each City Council member, but got zero replies. Must not be very important. This reminds me that you cannot fight city hall. One answer might be: find some new faces for our City Council.
Furthermore, I cannot escape the image of Lily Tomlin as Ernestine, the telephone operator on SNL in 1976 -- "We don't care. We don't have to. We're the phone company." Take home message: infrastructure is important, but so are local small-business owners. Saving money is good, but should not be the only factor. Arden Jasper, Sioux City