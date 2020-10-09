LETTER: Ink only for Iowa ballots

Use ink only for Iowa ballots
I received my absentee ballot yesterday and was distressed to see that the pictures on how to fill out a ballot showed a pen in the English version and a pencil in the Spanish version. My county auditor said these were provided by the state and had to be used as is. People look at pictures more than words and the words being correct isn’t good enough. The Secretary of State and all county auditors should widely publicize that Spanish speakers and English speakers should both use a pen. Don’t be vulnerable to conspiracy theories that the votes of Latinx people will be altered before being counted.
Jim Eliason, Storm Lake, Iowa
Taylor clear choice for supervisor
I’m planning to vote as a Democrat. Historically, I’ve supported Jeremy Taylor and plan to do so again this fall. I believe Jeremy’s record clearly sets him apart.
Look at their records. (county supervisor Marty) Pottebaum ran against a good man, Mark Monson, for cooperating too much with Republicans. But returning courthouse security to the sheriff, opening up county government from the backroom deals, cooperating with Sioux City, investing in economic development, long-term planning—these are not Republican or Democratic ideals—they are just good government.
Instead of partisanship, Jeremy’s engaged in just plain common-sense, good local government.
In five years, Jeremy has helped lower the tax levy each year, consolidate the Treasurer/Clerk of Courts into one space, retrofit all county spaces with LED lighting, close taxpayer-wasteful Prairie Hills, change meeting times/locations, gain county-wide paramedics without a tax increase, meet in rural areas, consolidate positions, led participation in the Reinvestment District, shifted to better mental health service delivery requested by Siouxland Mental Health, brought the only plan supported by his colleagues to address rural roads, and engaged in long-term planning.
One final difference: elected officials can vote themselves a raise under the justification that other elected officials’ salaries are tied to it. Only Jeremy Taylor does so so others can have a raise—and then donates that increase to charity and law enforcement. That’s called servant leadership.
Nov. 3 the choice is clear. I’d urge county residents to vote Jeremy Taylor for supervisor
Ira Lopez, Sioux City
Scholten understands 4th District
When J.D. Scholten says, “It’s getting harder and harder to live in rural America” he knows exactly what he’s talking about. The Fourth District is the biggest district and most rural meaning how good or bad our farm economy is doing has a huge impact. J.D., unlike his opponent, does not ignore this issue and talks about farm bankruptcies on the rise and income on a decline.
As of last fall, our district has lost 558 million. Our farmers are not able to recover due to the trade tariffs and we are losing our markets. We were told by Republican leadership that tariffs would be temporary, but while we have been waiting the supply chain has changed and we are losing the battle. In the last year, 30% of farm income is from the Fed. This leaves everyone disheartened when they have to deal with problems previous generations have not had to endure.
Another issue J.D. is understanding better than anyone running anywhere is how healthcare is impacting rural areas, especially in his district. He is recognizing costs are exceeding what people can afford and having to turn to donations and fundraisers. Both are nice, but it is not a long-term solution to what has become an insurmountable problem under current leadership. J.D. has answers and is not afraid to tackle the issues affecting us the most. Your vote for J.D. is a vote to secure a better future for our district.
Jackie Stellish, Sioux City
