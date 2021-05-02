LETTER: Inspired after watching President Biden 100 days speech

I am so inspired after watching President Biden 100-days speech.

I believe America is going in the right direction with our current administration. But I was disappointed to watch Sen. Cruz and tweeting his anger. That behavior should be an eye opener to his constituents in Texas.

We need to restore our relationships between the Republicans and the Democrats. I am confident that it will happen sometime soon. The Republicans must stop believing in the lies of Mr. Trump, because it brings more hate in America.

Let's make peace among one another and make our America safe to prosper.

I have lost five-plus elections in my life and losing has made me a better person. I have a better relationship in my family and community. I have learned that it is important to be a good team player and to refine my leadership skills.

I have faith and pray daily for our President Biden to give him strength to bring a good relationship and partnership with the Republicans.

It is time for change, for equality and for reform in all the issues we care about it. -- Maria Rundquist, Sioux City

