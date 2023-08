The mother immediately went on her phone. The three-year-old wanted his mother's attention, and she gave him a play phone and continued on her phone.

The time at the office would have been a good time for the mother to bring books along to read to the son or play "I Spy" or interact with him in some way. She will be amazed at how fast the time goes and he will be grown up. --Glendy Nichols, Sioux City