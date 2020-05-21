LETTER: 'Interesting to me'

Interesting to me that the very people this administration has been vilifying and attacking are now being described by the vice president as heroes and by the president as essential. As in an executive order. Yes, I am speaking of the immigrants and asylum-seekers who do the dangerous work as meat processing plant employees.
The very people multiple corporations depend on to provide food and protein to the nation are the same people President Trump wants to deport and build a wall to keep out.
It's time to reassess the situation. Nolan Sandbulte, Sioux Center, Iowa
