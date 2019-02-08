The words of the left no matter how vulgar ( "... we’re gonna impeach the m-----f-----”), ignorant ("They just want to work") or downright ludicrous ("Medicare for all") are considered redeemable because they are the language of love, hope and overexuberance. Yet "Make America Great Again," George Washington and Christopher Columbus are words of hate.
They say everyone in the world knows communism doesn't work except people on the left in America. Intolerance of free speech is imperative in a world where your ideological model is "from those with ability to those of need." - Donald C. Parsons, Sioux City