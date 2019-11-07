LETTER: Iowa ag secretary: EPA is 'undermining' RFS

There’s a growing sense of frustration across America’s heartland, and it’s not hard to understand why. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is undermining the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS), which is hurting farmers, biofuels producers and rural communities across Iowa.

I recently went to Michigan to testify at an EPA hearing on proposed RFS volumes. The law requires that a percentage of the nation’s total fuel supply comes from renewable sources, such as ethanol and biodiesel. Normally, this is great news for Iowa because we are the nation’s leading biofuels producer, generating 4.1 billion gallons of ethanol and 350 million gallons of biodiesel every year.

But the EPA has been “waiving” the law for some refineries, letting them skip out on blending Iowa’s cleaner burning biofuels. Compounding the issue is curious math that could only be concocted in Washington. Instead of using actual numbers of waived gallons, the EPA is proposing to use unfollowed, recommended numbers from the Department of Energy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This EPA shell game will undermine President Trump’s renewable fuels plan and commitments to Iowa. These decisions have real impacts across the country. Ethanol plants in Iowa have shut down, forcing hundreds of families into economic uncertainty because of the EPA’s failure to uphold our president’s promise.