Iowa farmers feed and fuel our country and the world. We are the top producers of pork, corn, and eggs in the nation, and second only to Illinois in soybean production. However, farming does not come easy. While working long days and sacrificing for our families, farmers are also grappling with high input and energy costs, burdensome Waters of the United States regulations, and inconsistent mandates from the federal government.

That’s why I’m glad that our congressman, Randy Feenstra, recently launched his Agriculture Advisory Board – upon which I serve – to ensure that Iowa has a seat at the table and a voice in Farm Bill negotiations. This board is a victory for rural Iowa and the thousands of livelihoods that rely on the success of our strong agricultural industry.

During his first term in Congress, Congressman Feenstra always put Iowa farmers first. He defeated President Biden’s efforts to cap like-kind exchange and step-up in basis and led legislation to help farmers purchase precision ag technologies. He also helped introduce the Agriculture Foreign Investment Transparency Act to monitor foreign purchases of American farmland and prevent the Chinese Communist Party from infiltrating rural America.

We are fortunate to have Congressman Feenstra advocating for our rural values and agriculture priorities in Congress, and I look forward to working with him on his Agriculture Advisory Board to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa. Sincerely, Don Kass, Remsen, Iowa