LETTER: Iowa GOP lawmakers should punish Trump

Dear my elected officials who do not support punishing Donald Trump,
My college-age children asked me, as a business owner, if the U.S. did not peacefully have a transfer of power from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, what would we do? Without missing a beat I responded, I would stop investing and growing in the U.S. Immediately, you (my children) would be sent to study abroad. Your job would be to look for economic opportunities in far away lands while your grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents waited.
Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst and Randy Feenstra please put country, the economy and my kids future above party and vote to punish Donald Trump and his minions. Next time,a more skilled player could succeed in bringing down this Republic. -- Serra-Lesa Ivener, Sioux City