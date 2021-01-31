LETTER: Iowa GOP lawmakers should punish Trump

My college-age children asked me, as a business owner, if the U.S. did not peacefully have a transfer of power from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, what would we do? Without missing a beat I responded, I would stop investing and growing in the U.S. Immediately, you (my children) would be sent to study abroad. Your job would be to look for economic opportunities in far away lands while your grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents waited.