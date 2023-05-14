Thanks to the Iowa Legislature (Senate File 496) and Gov. Reynolds, the following are just a few of the nefarious books that could be banned from public school libraries: The Color Purple by Alice Walker, One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey, Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, Beloved by Toni Morrison and Looking for Alaska by John Green.
Maybe the signs at the various points of entry into Iowa should say "Welcome to Iowa, Fields of Parochialism (in both senses of the word)." -- John Polifka, Mapleton, Iowa