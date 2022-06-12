LETTER: Iowa lawmakers should protect black bears

Despite having black bears historically, Iowa is desolate without them now. When one wanders into the state, it sparks people’s curiosity.
They are one of the most beloved of all wildlife in America — they are certainly one of the most photographed. If left alone, black bears can live up to 25 years – but females will only produce a few cubs in her lifetime. About half of her offspring will die before they reach their first birthday. But some survive. And one did and migrated through Iowa — likely looking for a home and a mate, only to have his life cut short by a farmer for no good reason.
Americans have millions of encounters with black bears every year, and most are unremarkable. It’s high time for the Iowa Legislature to get busy and protect black bears and mountain lions — killing them just because one can is simply shameful and does a disservice to the majority of citizens who want them protected and conserved. -- Randy Giles, Sioux City