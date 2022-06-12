LETTER: Iowa lawmakers should protect black bears

They are one of the most beloved of all wildlife in America — they are certainly one of the most photographed. If left alone, black bears can live up to 25 years – but females will only produce a few cubs in her lifetime. About half of her offspring will die before they reach their first birthday. But some survive. And one did and migrated through Iowa — likely looking for a home and a mate, only to have his life cut short by a farmer for no good reason.