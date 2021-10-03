LETTER: Iowa needs Marsy's Law to protect crime victims

Since 2015, I have been dealing with the effects of being a crime victim. No one chooses to become a victim but when you do you completely lose control of your life. Everything you thought you knew about the criminal justice system is wrong. The part a victim plays in the system is small and you’re forgotten about.

The laws on the books in Iowa are supposed to protect victims and keep them notified of upcoming hearings or the status of the offender. The only way I have stayed informed is through my own research. Even to this day, I continue to have to be my own advocate.

Our state needs a change. We need Marsy’s Law for Iowa.

Marsy’s Law would ensure my rights as a crime victim are protected in the state constitution. That would mean I would have the right to be informed of hearings, the right to be protected, the right to restitution and if, somewhere along the line one of these rights were violated, I would actually have recourse through the courts.

The Legislature made great progress for crime victims during the last session, and legislators like state representative Jacob Bossman, and others, have been receptive to hearing the stories of victims like me who know firsthand how the current law is broken. There is still work to be done and I remain hopeful that the criminal justice system will one day treat victims with dignity and respect they deserve. -- Liz Ford, Sioux City

