LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Letters to the Editor

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators."

"Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress. Sen. Grassley always explains why he votes "aye" or "nay" (he recently voted "nay" for the new Supreme Court justice, and intelligently explained why).

"U.S. Sen. Grassley fights to protect the rights of the 2nd Amendment. Chuck Grassley is a lifelong Iowa farmer."

I could go on and on. The senator we need representing Iowa in Washington is the senator we currently have, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Thank you, Chuck. -- Vergene Donovan, Spirit Lake, Iowa

