LETTER: Iowa policing bill must address racial profiling

Gov. Reynolds promised, in her Condition of the State address and elsewhere, to do something meaningful about the continued problem of racial profiling in our state. We are calling on her to fulfill that promise

Unfortunately, a racial profiling measure is currently being packaged as a tiny part of a huge, ever-evolving policing bill. This piece of legislation that is moving through the Legislature is more than 30 pages long, most of which has to do with giving police more power and less accountability. It heaps unnecessary penalties on protestors and gives problematic special immunity to police that makes it harder to hold police accountable. This is exactly the wrong direction to be heading. There is one small positive part of the bill that addresses racial profiling by police, but it's dramatically overshadowed by the remainder of this mammoth, harmful bill.