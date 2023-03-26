Iowa’s 4th Congressional District is the top pork-producing district in the nation. Futhermore, the northwest Iowa counties of Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth and O’Brien rank within the Top 10 counties for pork production in the state of Iowa. Iowa’s pork industry supports nearly 150,000 jobs, contributes over $13 billion to our economy, and exports more than $2 billion in product every year. Needless to say, pork production is vital to our economy and way of life in Northwest Iowa.

Our Congressman, Randy Feenstra, understands that the pork industry is a large contributor to Iowa’s value-added agriculture economy that sustains our rural communities.

Serving on both the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Agriculture Committee, Congressman Feenstra is working to pass a strong Farm Bill that not only brings opportunities and benefits to all Iowa’s farmers, but he also recognizes the specific need to protect our livestock industry from outside threats. We need the Farm Bill to ensure that Congress fully funds programs that safeguard the nation’s food supply against threats posed by foreign animal diseases such as African Swine Fever.

Additionally, we also need USDA to increase its investment in the Market Access Program (MAP) and the Foreign Market Development (FMD) program. These two programs have brought tremendous value to farmers in developing international markets. For every $1 that has been invested in these programs, US agriculture has realized $24.50 in incremental export gains.

I am pleased that Congressman Feenstra is not tackling the Farm Bill alone. He knows that producer leaders need a seat at the table to help craft this important legislation and ensure that it serves the needs of our agricultural community. As such, I am honored to serve on his recently assembled Agriculture Advisory Board to deliver the priorities of Iowa pork producers to the U.S. Capitol.

Dwight Mogler, Lester, Iowa