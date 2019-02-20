The Journal editorial board says that Iowa’s system of picking judges does not need fixing. I disagree, and I think most Iowans would, too.
Half of the commissions that nominate candidates for judges is elected by members of the bar. These lawyers, who make more money when lawsuits increase, are more liberal than the public.
In fact, when compared to the general public, Iowa has the second most liberal-leaning court in the country. And our state Supreme Court's decisions show it. Our left-leaning justices, who were picked by left-leaning lawyers, is left-leaning on abortion. They have also gone to the left of the United States Supreme Court when it comes to keeping law enforcement from doing their job by saying police officers can't conduct searches the U.S. Supreme Court says they can and when it comes to letting murderers out of prison by going further than other courts in saying juvenile murderers have to be let out earlier than what the Legislature set by statute.
The system is broken and it is political. The Legislature would do well to fix it by not letting the bar, which is a special interest group, have so much power. - Jeremy Ogle, Sioux City