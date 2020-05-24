LETTER: Iowa secretary of state's office responds to Letter

A May 17 Letter to the Editor in The Journal headlined "Changing voting process can be detrimental" included some very misleading and inaccurate information regarding the June 2 primary election.
First of all, voters who wish to participate in the June 2 primary are not required to vote absentee by mail. For those voters who wish to vote in-person on June 2, polls will be open in all 99 counties from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Secondly, it was Secretary of State Paul Pate who drafted Iowa’s voter ID law and successfully fought in court to uphold the law. Election Day voters are required to provide identification before casting their ballots. Voters are also asked to provide their ID number on absentee ballot request forms.
Also, Iowa eliminated “voting machines” over a decade ago. Iowans vote by paper ballot because that is the most reliable method. You can’t hack a paper ballot. Every ballot will be scanned through a voting tabulator, just as it is done in every federal election. Additionally, each county will be required to conduct a post-election audit following the primary eection.
Iowans have options for how to cast their ballots. Absentee voting has been available in this state for decades and approximately 40 percent of Iowans use this method every election. Whether you vote absentee or in person, the option is up to you.
The Secretary of State’s Office and all 99 county auditors want Iowans to be safe when casting their ballot. We are also committed to protecting the integrity of the vote. An absentee ballot must be signed by the person who requested it, placed in a privacy envelope, and sealed and mailed by June 1. Voters can check the status of their request form online.
For accurate information about Iowa’s voting process, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Molly M. Widen, legal counsel, Iowa secretary of state's office
