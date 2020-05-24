LETTER: Iowa secretary of state's office responds to Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A May 17 Letter to the Editor in The Journal headlined "Changing voting process can be detrimental" included some very misleading and inaccurate information regarding the June 2 primary election.

First of all, voters who wish to participate in the June 2 primary are not required to vote absentee by mail. For those voters who wish to vote in-person on June 2, polls will be open in all 99 counties from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Secondly, it was Secretary of State Paul Pate who drafted Iowa’s voter ID law and successfully fought in court to uphold the law. Election Day voters are required to provide identification before casting their ballots. Voters are also asked to provide their ID number on absentee ballot request forms.

Also, Iowa eliminated “voting machines” over a decade ago. Iowans vote by paper ballot because that is the most reliable method. You can’t hack a paper ballot. Every ballot will be scanned through a voting tabulator, just as it is done in every federal election. Additionally, each county will be required to conduct a post-election audit following the primary eection.