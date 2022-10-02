LETTER: Iowa Senate District 1 deserves better

My roots were planted Woodbury County, Iowa in 1965 and no matter where I've lived, I always found my way home to Woodbury County. As an agricultural land owner and concerned citizen, I care about this county, my state, and the leadership that will guide us all. It is for this reason I write.

Yes, I am concerned about the recent, desperate attacks from Sen. Jackie Smith on her opponent. They are not only misleading and appalling, but degrading to the office she holds and is seeking.

First, her claim that she “passed responsible balanced budgets” is nothing short of false, as Smith and her tax and spend colleagues opposed these measures, and she’s spent her entire tenure in an ineffective minority. Secondly, when she claims she’s “working with Republicans and Democrats to spend Iowa tax dollars on Iowa workers,” in a effort to contrast her efforts with the Woodbury Law Enforcement Center Authority’s need to hire out-of-state contractors, completely ignores that Woodbury County followed the state law as prescribed by the Legislature (that Smith serves in), and disregards taxpayers by legally accepting the low bid.

Furthermore, she calls De Witt a “double dipper,” which falls short of a factual representation of reality. His non-elected position with the county is hourly and has been held long before he became a county supervisor.

Smith’s attacks are asinine and truly unbecoming of the Legislature. Iowa Senate District 1 is new, due to redistricting, and sincerely deserves fresh representation. District 1 deserves better -- Janice T. Hill, Sergeant Bluff