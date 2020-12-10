LETTER: Iowa should adopt Marsy's Law to protect crime victims

When my husband and I were driving home, we saw someone on the side of the road, slumped over in their car. We assumed this person was having a medical emergency and when we pulled over to help, the person, who was on parole for drug offenses and was on drugs at the time, ran my husband over and sped off. We certainly never asked to be the victim of a crime, we were simply trying to do the right thing.

What was more horrifying than becoming a crime victim was navigating the criminal justice process. We were not notified when the offender was moved, we were not provided restitution.

Time and time again, politicians say, “The system we have in Iowa is a good one for crime victims.” They’re referring to VINE, which is what is supposed to notify crime victims of hearings, if their offender is being moved or changed in status. If any of these politicians actually had to utilize this system, they would realize nothing done in Iowa is good enough for crime victims.

The Legislature should pass Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment to elevate victims’ rights. This would ensure that victims like our family would receive rights like: proper notification, protection from the accused, restitution, the right to be heard at trial and the right to enforce these rights.

Anyone can become the victim of a crime at any time. Victims deserve to know they are guaranteed certain rights if they should need them. -- Liz Ford, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0