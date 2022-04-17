LETTER: Iowa should recruit immigrants to fill jobs

It appears that we have a shortage of workers in Iowa. Perhaps our governor should have a committee to find out where the worker shortages are and what skills are needed in order to meet those employers' needs. Then, instead of sending law enforcement officers to protect our southern border, she could send recruiters down there to screen refugees/immigrants who have the skills to do the jobs in our state.
Arrangements could then be made to help the employers bring those needed workers into our state. This would be the humanitarian way to help the refugee problem, as well as fill jobs that go unfilled in Iowa. Seems like a win-win for all involved. -- Hillard Knutson, Sioux City