LETTER: Iowa should report this information
LETTER: Iowa should report this information

Letters to the Editor

The Journal reported that in the week that ended May 17, Woodbury County had 319 new COVID-19 cases. As a vulnerable senior citizen, I am appreciative of the statistics offered on the COVID-19 in Iowa website, but I am unable to find any data on contact tracing. Perhaps this was not as important a month ago when many Iowans were staying home. Now that many businesses are opening up, the situation has changed. If each of those 319 had contact with five individuals, then there are 1,595 additional individuals who could potentially be infected. Have those individuals been contacted, tested and asked to self-quarantine? If not, why not?

Governor Reynolds has empowered each of us to assess our own risk, and act accordingly. How can we do that if we do not have these data? If I decide to sit down at a restaurant, what are the chances that one of those individuals that are known to have been exposed may be sitting near me? If no one has informed them of their exposure, how would they know to stay home? As our economy is opening up, this is information we desperately need to know in order to assess our potential risk.

I plead with Iowa government officials to begin reporting this information. Greg Nooney, Sioux City

