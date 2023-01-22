 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Iowa voucher plan for private schools raises questions

Letters to the Editor

I believe this country has achieved greatness through of the rise of the middle class largely because of public education of the general population. The bill in the Iowa Legislature to provide state funding to parents who enroll their children in private schools is coming up for a vote soon, but I'm concerned about some provisions about which I haven't heard.

No. 1. If the money for private school vouchers is readily available why are there so many arguments about funding for public schools each year?

No. 2. What requirements will be imposed for minimal education standards associated with private schools accepting these public funds?

No. 3. Will every school receiving public funds be required to accept any and all students who want to attend as do public schools? Without education standards and acceptance rules we won't be advancing the goals of widespread quality education which I believe we wish to achieve. -- Michael Potash, Sioux City

