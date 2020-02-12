LETTER: Iowa 'will weather this storm'

There has been a storm of criticism about our state following the reporting problems in the Iowa caucuses, from the news media and even people in our party we thought were our friends.

Please take this as an invitation to sit down and relax.

Some say that Iowans don’t match national demographics. Don’t judge us by the color of our skin or by our age, but by our hearts and minds.

In 2008, we launched the candidacy of Barack Obama. We’ve seen Iowans turn out in large numbers for Corey Booker, Kamala Harris and Julian Castro.

My county is as “conservative west” as you can go without falling into the Missouri River - and we put Pete Buttigieg at the top of our delegate list.

We are proud of the thousands of people who dedicated their time and energies to running our caucuses and the tens of thousands of people who attended.

People outside our state know only that we talk mostly about the weather and we say “sorry” a lot.

Well, we’re sorry about messing up on the reporting on caucus night. We take responsibility for that, and we’ll fix it.