In Steve King’s case, it’s a webbed foot, because if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it likely is a duck with white supremacist leanings.
So, Steve King, if you are unable to put a filter on that bright orange bill of yours, I would suggest you keep quiet. If what you do and say didn’t reflect so poorly on the citizens of Iowa, it wouldn’t matter. The thing is, Iowans are not in tune with your rantings and, frankly, I for one am tired of defending Iowa because of your misguided opinions.
Iowa is a great place to live, so put a sock in it, Steve King. - Diane Baker, Sioux City