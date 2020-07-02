LETTER: Iowa's 'bottle bill' needs 'review and update'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa's “bottle bill” deserves to be rescued and preserved as an environmental necessity to keep Iowa beautiful. It was not legislatively designed to be a supplemental income program. I do not take issue with those who view the bottle bill as a vehicle for “social good” to support charities or feed families.

Today, however, the bottle bill puts an undue burden and hardship on retailers, such as grocery stores and convenience stores, to protect their employees and serve customers in a safe and hygienic environment.

Critically needed after four decades of implementation, the bottle bill has earned a comprehensive review and update that will: 1. Remove the core redemption responsibility from grocery and convenience stores and direct the responsibility to a renewed focus on county and regional redemption centers. 2. Explore the strategic advantages of partnering redemption centers with local or regional landfills as joint environmental profit centers. 3. Require a careful “deep dive” examination of the revenue stream between distributors, retailers, the consumers and a seamless redemption recycling program.

The Iowa bottle bill has served the state as an important environmental public policy for a cleaner Iowa. Let’s work together to rescue and preserve the bottle bill in a deliberative, thoughtful process to keep Iowa beautiful. Ronald N. Langston, president and chief executive officer, FUELIowa, Urbandale, Iowa

