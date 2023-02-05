Iowa's economy runs on CO2.
There would be no corn, soybeans, beef, pork, eggs or poultry produced without the presence of CO2 (carbon dioxide). This CO2 is being naturally produced and recycled within the state. That cycle also produces the oxygen we humans need to survive.
The CO2 pipeline companies' purpose to disrupt this vitally important natural cycle. CO2 pipelines are a negative for every Iowa Citizen. Be advised the pipeline con men and women are in town. Gordon Garrison, Estherville, Iowa