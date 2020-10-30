LETTER: Iowa's judicial retention votes non-partisan

Iowa’s judicial retention votes non-partisan
Iowans depend on our state’s fair and impartial courts to uphold the Constitution and to rule on the cases that come before them based solely on the facts and the law, not politics, popular opinion or personal prejudices. We are fortunate that Iowa judges are selected on merit, after a rigorous process conducted by a panel comprised of members of the public and lawyers to assess the judicial applicants’ backgrounds, knowledge of the law and ethics.
Voters also have the opportunity to evaluate judges who serve on Iowa’s trial and appellate courts every four years by voting on the judicial retention questions on the reverse side of the ballot. Judicial retention elections are intended to be strictly non-partisan and focused on whether the judges on the ballot have performed competently and with integrity. They are not popularity or political contests and should not be used as weapons to punish judges for decisions that, while they may be unpopular with some, are based on the facts and the law.
If you need more information about Iowa’s merit selection process and the qualifications of the judges on the 2020 ballot, please visit www.judicialfacts.org. You will find that all Iowa judges on the ballot this year have received high marks for their service to our state. And when you vote, remember to turn your ballot over and vote “YES” to retain all of the judges on the ballot. Your vote will help ensure that Iowa’s fair and impartial courts stay that way.
Cynthia Moser, Sioux City
Scholten will cross the finish line first
Do you remember the story of the Tortoise and the Hare? As a past elementary teacher and school administrator, we used books to teach lessons. The lesson in this book is the Hare (Feenstra) takes the race for granted and does not put in the effort to win. In fact, the hare takes a nap and sleeps the race away.
Meanwhile, the Tortoise (Scholten) gives the race painstaking efforts and time and concentration to give his all. Scholten traveled to 374 towns in Iowa District 4 to earn people’s trust. Scholten traveled slowly in his shell (the Sioux City Sue RV), sleeping in parking lots at night, as he traveled to 39 Iowa counties. The lesson for us all.. slow and steady wins the race. The Tortoise (Scholten) Wins the Race!!! Scholten will cross the finish line first!!!!
Jean Carlson, Sioux City
Taylor would make our voices heard
Like me, you are probably tired of all these “Letters-to-the-Editor” asking you to vote for this or that candidate. I understand that, but we have to remember that in a few days, after we have filled in our little ovals, our decisions will last for years. So please bear with me. I’m asking you to vote for Jeremy Taylor for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
His previous accomplishments while on the board are numerous. Whether chairing committees that came up with the only plan supported by the board for our roads to heading up the plan to join a new region in regards to our mental healthcare offerings, he gets things done. He is a solution-focused individual who is able to think outside-the-box when necessary. He is a warrior, not only as a chaplain with the Army National Guard but for Woodbury County as well!
We all know we get overlooked and often ignored by Des Moines. With Jeremy’s past legislative experience at the Statehouse and his years on the board, he would make sure that Woodbury County would be at the forefront for any initiatives that our state or federal government might offer. He has also demonstrated a willingness to reach across the aisle if it benefitted us here at home. We need a leader, especially now during these uncertain times. Not someone who is comfortable just being part of the team. Join me in casting your vote for Jeremy Taylor. Thank you.
Scott Bowman, Sioux City
