LETTER: Iowa's judicial retention votes non-partisan

Iowa’s judicial retention votes non-partisan

Iowans depend on our state’s fair and impartial courts to uphold the Constitution and to rule on the cases that come before them based solely on the facts and the law, not politics, popular opinion or personal prejudices. We are fortunate that Iowa judges are selected on merit, after a rigorous process conducted by a panel comprised of members of the public and lawyers to assess the judicial applicants’ backgrounds, knowledge of the law and ethics.

Voters also have the opportunity to evaluate judges who serve on Iowa’s trial and appellate courts every four years by voting on the judicial retention questions on the reverse side of the ballot. Judicial retention elections are intended to be strictly non-partisan and focused on whether the judges on the ballot have performed competently and with integrity. They are not popularity or political contests and should not be used as weapons to punish judges for decisions that, while they may be unpopular with some, are based on the facts and the law.