LETTER: Iowa's judicial retention votes non-partisan
LETTER: Iowa's judicial retention votes non-partisan

Letters to the Editor

Iowans depend on our state's fair and impartial courts to uphold the Constitution and to rule on the cases that come before them based solely on the facts and the law, not politics, popular opinion or personal prejudices. We are fortunate that Iowa judges are selected on merit, after a rigorous process conducted by a panel comprised of members of the public and lawyers to assess the judicial applicants’ backgrounds, knowledge of the law and ethics.

Voters also have the opportunity to evaluate judges who serve on Iowa’s trial and appellate courts every four years by voting on the judicial retention questions on the reverse side of the ballot. Judicial retention elections are intended to be strictly non-partisan and focused on whether the judges on the ballot have performed competently and with integrity. They are not popularity or political contests and should not be used as weapons to punish judges for decisions that, while they may be unpopular with some, are based on the facts and the law.

If you need more information about Iowa’s merit selection process and the qualifications of the judges on the 2020 ballot, please visit www.judicialfacts.org. You will find that all Iowa judges on the ballot this year have received high marks for their service to our state. And when you vote, remember to turn your ballot over and vote “YES” to retain all of the judges on the ballot. Your vote will help ensure that Iowa’s fair and impartial courts stay that way. Cynthia Moser, Sioux City

