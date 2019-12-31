LETTER: Is a little preparation too much to expect?

You have free articles remaining.
If I apply for a position as a doctor I would, of course, need to have completed training. I am thinking that to run for president of the United States of America we should ask our candidates to complete something that implies they know something about how to do government. Maybe require a civil service test, perhaps it would not be too difficult for them to study enough to pass a citizenship test. They surely need to know a little bit of how our government operates, especially the different branches?
Any other job requires at least an understanding of the job they are expected to perform. While we say anyone can in our good old USA aspire to become president one day, the least they should do is to prepare for the job. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa