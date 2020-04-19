LETTER: Is everyone reporting 'accurate' virus numbers?
LETTER: Is everyone reporting 'accurate' virus numbers?

Letters to the Editor

Realizing that we are in the middle of this pandemic, I have difficulty with some reporting. Specifically, the repeated headline stating we have the most cases of the dreaded COVID-19 of any country. Makes sense as we have 330 million people. Good luck getting accurate numbers from China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela. For all we know North Korea could have been half eradicated.

To some of the press, we are trying to be the bad guys.

I have respect for those souls on the front line. Richard Donaway, Sioux City

