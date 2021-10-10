LETTER: Is Iowa' budget surplus proof of a wise investment?

Gov. Kim Reynolds proudly proclaimed a 2021 fiscal year budget surplus of $1.24 billion. She cited the surplus as “proof” of GOP investment in education, workforce, healthcare, agriculture, and technology despite the financial challenges of a global pandemic.

Is a surplus proof of wise investment? A surplus was not possible because of $1.48 billion in federal pandemic relief—which every Republican voted against?

No, this surplus is proof of starving Iowans of desperately needed help.

Take water quality, for example. Many Iowa streams are often declared unfit for drinking water or swimming. Iowa ranks among the nation’s lowest four states in efforts to mitigate agricultural runoff.

How about using some of that surplus to incentivize farmers to employ runoff reduction strategies rather than just counting on them to “do the right thing?” That would go a long way to make up for her unsuccessful attempt to starve the 2010 voter-approved Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund by reducing the 3/8 of one cent tax funding proposal to less than 1/8 of a cent, freeing up the remainder for tax breaks to Iowa’s wealthiest. But the GOP wouldn’t even allow that 1/8 cent tax and Reynolds has shelved the whole idea of funding the trust.

No, Gov. Reynolds, you have failed to prove wise investment in agriculture.

We all know what a premature “mission accomplished” declaration means. What’s next—donning a flack jacket and posing for a photo op? -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City

