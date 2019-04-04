Mother Nature imposed flooding at record levels this spring. Not to be outdone, the Woodbury County assessor sent out new property valuations raising levels to historic highs, thus assuring that property taxes will also be historically high — maybe. After receiving my home valuation (an increase of 5.2 percent over 2018), I went to a website to compare my new valuation with those of my neighbors. Imagine my shock to discover that of the 22 properties I examined, 18 had no increase at all, two of them had decreases in valuation and two had increases. Of the two increases, one was less than 1 percent, the other was increased by 14.1 percent (a $36,000 increase).
The shock I alluded to above is to discover that there is simply no rhyme, reason or rationale to explain the random process used to form the foundation element upon which one's tax obligation is generated. Each taxing body (city, county and school district) generates its own tax levy which is multiplied times the valuation to determine the number of tax dollars that you will owe to each body. All of those individual assessments are added together and your total property tax bill is the result. It is essential for tax equity purposes that the property valuations are generated in a rational, fair and easily understood process. Clearly none of these criterion is met.
Decades ago California got fed up with exactly this kind of irrational and illogical kind of taxing system and “Proposition 13” was passed by popular mandate. Effectively, it froze property valuations at a fixed level, until the property was sold or extensively modified, at which time a new valuation was determined. Elected officials could only raise taxes by raising tax levies — and then these officials had to stand for re-election on that basis.
It looks like it’s high time for a “Prop 13” initiative in Iowa, or a mass protest to the Board of Review on every property in Woodbury County, forcing the assessor to develop a clear, fair and accountable system for generating property valuations. - Lon Zimmerman, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa