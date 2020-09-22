LETTER: Is our democracy on the decline?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Historically authoritative forms of government have predominated; dictators, kings. Top-down rule, rather than bottom up. But power corrupts, so dictatorships evolve into the leader surrounding himself with loyal supporters, eliminating rivals, and keeping the masses at bay. Criticism of the king lands you in jail or worse.

In comparison to dictatorships, democracies have been in the minority. Our democracy depends on freedom of expression, freedom of association, respect of others, and rule of law. Faith in our various institutions. An informed public. A free press. Knowing truth from falsehood. Faith in the electoral process. Three co-equal branches of government. Checks and balances. A strong two-party system, with compromise essential for progress to occur.

All of these seem to be under threat. We are either “right” or “left.” Both political parties have lost the ability to compromise and spend most of their efforts thwarting the other side. Each side has its own version of the truth. Conspiracy theories flourish. Other nations have watched our flailing and have become disenchanted. Democracy worldwide is on the decline. Is ours?

How do we get out of this dilemma? How do we re-establish our democracy as a workable system? How do we learn to listen to each other, rather than shout at each other? To compromise?

When Ben Franklin was asked what kind of government our founding fathers had established, he responded “A Republic, if you can keep it.” I hope we can. John Thomas, Vermillion, South Dakota

