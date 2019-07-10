Most of us take pride in our nation and seek to live up to the values we hold dear as to who we are as Americans. The values we hear about and support in our religious congregations also make us feel good about who are and how we treat one another.
Yet, often life is hard and unfair. Often what we do to others, and what they do to us, to get ahead doesn’t coincide with anything but pure self-interest.
Compromise of the values we hold dear isn’t something new in our time. Even in the Bible there is recognition “it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.”
Yet, there has to be some kind of balance, doesn’t there? We can’t just give up and say all is fair in business, politics, love and war, can we?
This is the problem I have with Donald Trump. He epitomizes a life based on all is fair - from the way he has treated women, to the way he has done business, to the way he treats anyone he feels even slightly threatened by, and by his threats of annihilation or obliteration if he goes to war.
He then blatantly manipulates values voters that can help him get what he wants without any personal belief in those values. He even knows they know this. And, it works.
Is this what makes America great? Jerry Eaton, Sioux City