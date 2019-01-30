We can get a new government just by having Robert Mueller investigate all members and getting rid of anybody who has ever lied or stretched the truth. We can then vote in all new people and hopefully keep better track of them and the laws they keep passing behind our backs, mostly for their benefit.
Also, I would like to comment on The Journal's Jan. 24 editorial about proposed gun laws in South Dakota. The Journal believes letting anybody carry a weapon without a permit would be bad. As for law enforcement who are trained to decide how and when to fire their weapon, let's see. We have one police officer who recently was found guilty of second-degree murder for shooting someone 16 times and a police officer in St. Louis who faces charges for allegedly killing a fellow police officer in what is described as a Russian roulette-like shooting. The list goes on and on. Just watch the news.
I am not saying that police are bad, just that we need to be able to protect ourselves and families when the time comes. It is our right. - Frank Stanfield, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa