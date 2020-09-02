 Skip to main content
LETTER: 'It is the base he is counting on'
LETTER: 'It is the base he is counting on'

Letters to the Editor

During the Republican National Convention, I heard Jon Meacham - a Pulitzer Prize-awarded presidential historian - say that you can get 34 percent of America to believe anything. Donald Trump certainly believes this. It is the base he is counting on in the upcoming election in spite of his non-stop lying.

Interestingly, it is the same percentage the reviled demagogue and self-proclaimed Communist hunter Senator Joe McCarthy enjoyed in the 1950s. McCarthy accused many persons of being Communists with no evidence. Norman Ashby, Sioux City

