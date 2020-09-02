LETTER: 'It is the base he is counting on'

During the Republican National Convention, I heard Jon Meacham - a Pulitzer Prize-awarded presidential historian - say that you can get 34 percent of America to believe anything. Donald Trump certainly believes this. It is the base he is counting on in the upcoming election in spite of his non-stop lying.
Interestingly, it is the same percentage the reviled demagogue and self-proclaimed Communist hunter Senator Joe McCarthy enjoyed in the 1950s. McCarthy accused many persons of being Communists with no evidence. Norman Ashby, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!