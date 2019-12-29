LETTER: 'It's about us and who we want to be'

Since we all know who we’re voting for, or at least who we’re not voting for, any more talk trying to convince anyone that Donald Trump is good or bad is a waste of time. No one listens with an open mind anyway.

Really the conversation now hinges on us — not him. Trump has had an unintended effect on many of us. As with global warming, states and even corporations have formed their own higher standards, regardless of how Trump has tried to lower them. The same is true for us and our values as a nation. For most people, on either side of the divide, the last three years have been problematic — if not traumatic.

Psychologists, like Shawn Achor, tell us that not all people become damaged after experiencing trauma. Some actually become stronger, more compassionate, open, and more satisfied with life, because of the trauma. Trump has unintentionally afforded us this opportunity to grow as a nation. As David Brooks would say, we have an opportunity to be weavers in a time when the fabric of our nation is being ripped apart.

It’s not about Trump anymore. It’s about us and who we want to be. And who we become from this will not be settled at the voting booth. Too easy. It’s how we daily interact at the places where we intersect as a nation. I hope that in this coming decade, we decide to set a higher standard than our leaders in Washington for how we treat each other. Todd Siefker, Sioux City

