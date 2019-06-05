In his article about Congressman Steve King on May 29, The Journal's Bret Hayworth writes: “Democrats have said Mueller did not exonerate Trump on the question of whether he tried to impede his investigation.” This is not an opinion of the Democrats, this is a fact. Here is the direct quote from the Mueller report: “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Just because the president of the United States, his press secretary Sarah Sanders and our esteemed representative to the House of Representatives claim otherwise does not change the facts. Greg Nooney, Sioux City