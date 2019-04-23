Iowa is number one with the highest commercial taxes in America. Yes, Iowa is number one, and the state doesn't brag about it. And now they want more. My question is: Why? This year, assessed values are being raised again, by 30 percent and higher. Commercial taxes include apartments of three or more. The state Legislature has a bill before it, HF773, to put a cap on the cities' and counties' spending, and I say it's about time. Contact your state representatives and let them know we the people have had enough of this blank-check and uncontrolled spending by our government officials.
Send emails and letters and let them know - today.
We the people have to live within a budget. It's time our government does. Ed Hendrickson, Okoboji, Iowa